On May 1, 2019; WILLIAM MOORE DARRAGH; beloved husband of Ethel Darragh (nee Butterbaugh); loving father of David Darragh and wife Barbara, Bevery Beyer and husband O. Christian, and the late Patricia Hornback; cherished grandfather of six grandchildren and two great grandchildren.A graveside service will be held 11AM, Wednesday, May 8 at Baltimore National Cemetery. For those attending, please arrive 15 minutes early and meet at the office. Arrangements by Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc.
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 3 to May 5, 2019