William Mumby Jr., 94 years old of Baltimore Maryland died on March 5, 2020 at Stella Maris Hospice in Lutherville-Timonium, Maryland. William is the loving husband of Mattie Mumby, devoted father of William Wayne Mumby, DDS., (Shirene), Geri Mumby Covington (Edward), and Kim Mumby Green (Sylvester), and the caring grandfather of 7 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
Friends may visit the MARCH LIFE TRIBUTE CTR, 5616 Old Court Rd, Windsor Mill, MD 21244 on Wednesday after 9:00 AM where the family will receive friends from 4-7:00 PM and on Thursday at Morgan State University-Gilliam Hall, 2201 Argonne Dr, Baltimore, MD 21218 at 9:00 AM followed by Funeral Services at 10:00 AM.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 8, 2020