William N. Hickman
On November 15, 2020, William "Dick" Hickman, 88 of Dundalk, cherished husband of 65 years to Barbara Kathleen Hickman, father of Lisa Ziegler and husband Perry, Mark Hickman and wife Charlene, Brian Hickman and Traci Hickman, grandfather of Michael Ziegler and wife Brittney, Joshua Ziegler and wife Lisa, Justin Ziegler and wife Jennifer, Mark Hickman, Anthony Hickman, Ryan Pollay and wife Tammy and Alexis Dunham great grandfather of Clare, Owen, Abigail, Hunter, Ethan, Emma, Camden and Finley, brother of Shirley Johnson and the late Morris Ben Hickman and the late Hewitt Hickman.

Visitation with family will be on Wednesday from 3 to 5 PM and 7 to 9 PM at the CONNELLY FUNERAL HOME of DUNDALK 7110 Sollers Point Road. A funeral service will be held on Thursday at 10:00 AM at the funeral home. Interment will follow at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 17, 2020.
November 16, 2020
Lisa and Butch-Thinking of you all as you grieve the loss of your dad. We always enjoyed the photos of him enjoying his ever growing family. And how wonderful that your parents were able to celebrate 65 years of marriage. What beautiful memories he left behind. Good-byes are so hard-he will remain in your hearts forever.
Love, Joyce and Ed
Joyce Warble
Family
