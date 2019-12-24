|
William Henry Nelson, age 61 of Timonium, died on December 22 surrounded by loved ones. Will, a devoted son, brother, husband, father, and grandfather was born on February 20, 1958 in Baltimore, MD. William had a long career as a master plumber, spending many years operating Nelson Plumbing Services. His final years were spent working for RK&K. William loved the Outer Banks of North Carolina and the Chesapeake Bay. He was an avid fisherman, a master of trivia, and all around a fantastic guy. William is predeceased by his father Henry, his sister Susan, and his brother Phillip. Will is survived by his mother Louise, his sister Mary Louise (Lloyd), and brother Raymond (Carol). Will was a loving husband to his wife Maureen for 40 years. He was adored by his children Benjamin (Lindsey), Kathleen (James), and Holly (Adam). He was devoted to his young niece Mia and his grandchildren, Fletcher, Lily, Henry, Emmett, Claire, Anna, and Asher. He will be mourned and missed by many in-laws, godchildren, nieces & nephews, and friends. Friends and family are welcome to join in a celebration of Will's life on December 28th at 3PM at Epiphany Episcopal Church on Pot Spring RD.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 24, 2019