William Nelson Bedsworth, age 87, of Edgewood, Maryland passed away on October 9, 2020 at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air, Maryland. Born in Royal Oak, Maryland, he was the son of the late John and Ruby (Meekins) Bedsworth. He was a veteran and very proud of his service to his country. His military career spanned 36 years and 3 branches of service. He was most proud of his time in the Army as a paratrooper making combat jumps during the Korean War. He was an active member of Emmorton Baptist Church and enjoyed reading.
William is survived by his wife of 48 years, Patricia A. Bedsworth; daughters, Dawn Reals, Penny Denson, Michelle Montgomery, Jeannie Upson, Debbie Hendricks and Charlene Bedsworth; son, William Bedsworth; brother, Milton Bridges; 21 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and 1 great-great granddaughter.
Services were held at Emmorton Baptist Church on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.
Contributions may be made in William Bedsworth's name to the Emmorton Baptist Church Building Fund.
Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com