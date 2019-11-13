Home

Celebration of Life
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Evans Life Celebration Home
8800 Harford Road
Parkville, MD
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
St Ursula's Catholic Church
William O'Neill Notice
On November 7th, 2019; William "Duffy" O'Neill, of Parkville; loving husband of the late Anne O'Neill; dear father of Michael O'Neill, Cindy Bailey and Patty Shields; cherished grandfather of Eric, Shannon, Kayla and Jenna; Also survived by many loving family and friends.

Family and friends will honor and celebrate William's life at the family owned Evans Life Celebration Home - 8800 Harford Road, Parkville MD on Thursday, November 14th, 2019 from 2-4PM & 6-8PM. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday at St Ursula's Catholic Church at 11AM. Internment at Moreland Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 13, 2019
