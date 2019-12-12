Home

POWERED BY

Services
McCully Polyniak Funeral Home
3204 Mountain Rd
Pasadena, MD 21122
(410) 255-2381
Calling hours
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
McCully Polyniak Funeral Home
3204 Mountain Rd
Pasadena, MD 21122
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
5:00 PM
McCully Polyniak Funeral Home
3204 Mountain Rd
Pasadena, MD 21122
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Pinner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Pinner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Pinner Notice
William James Pinner "Bill" passed away on December 6, 2019. Devoted husband of John Leonard Milcarek of Baltimore, Maryland; beloved brother of Melissa "Lisa" Olason (Stephan) of Pasadena, Maryland; dear brother in law of Matthew C. Milcarek (Erica) of Florence, New Jersey; loving son in law of John Henry and Kathleen Ann Milcarek of Mt. Holly, New Jersey; dear uncle of Zack "Zackie" Bishop, Nate Bishop and Chase Patrick all of Pasadena, Maryland and Jacob "Jake" Milcarek of Florence, New Jersey. Bill was predeceased by his parents William Joseph and Kathleen Anne Pinner. He is also survived by many other family and friends. He will be dearly missed by all.

Family and friends are invited to call at the family owned and operated McCULLY-POLYNIAK FUNERAL HOME, P.A. 3204 Mountain Road Pasadena, Maryland 21122 on Saturday December 14, 2019 from 1-5 PM. A funeral service will begin at 5 PM. Cremation to follow. Online condolences may be sent to www.mccullyfuneral.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -