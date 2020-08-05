On July 31, 2020, William R. "Bill" Abel passed away. He was the beloved husband of Virginia Abel; devoted father of William C. Abel and his wife Deborah, and Gary R. Abel and his wife Kelly; dear brother of Charles H. Abel and his wife Victoria; loving grandfather of Jamie Epstein and her husband Chris, William, Alanna, Charles, and Connor Abel; great-grandfather of Peyton and Austin Epstein.
Mr. Abel was a much decorated Major when he retired from the United States Air Force after 20 years of service. He was a bomber pilot during Vietnam and also during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He also worked for over 20 years in BWI Airport Operations.
Relatives and friends may gather at Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air, Inc. 610 W. MacPhail Rd. Bel Air, MD 21014 on Friday 2-4 and 6-8 PM where the funeral service will be held on Saturday at 11 AM. Interment Highview Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Vietnam Veterans of America 6401 Beckley St. Baltimore, MD 21224. Online tributes may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com