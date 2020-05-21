William R. Ballentine, "Bill" age 80 of West Friendship, MD passed away on May 4, 2020 at Howard County General Hospital from COVID-19.



He was born May 13, 1939 in Somerville, NJ, the son of the late Chauncey M. and Marie U. Ballentine.



Bill graduated from Bernards High School class of 1957 and Albright College class of 1961. He was employed by Standard & Poor's Corporation for 29 years as Regional Sales Manager. He was a loyal member of Glenelg United Methodist Church, where he received a tremendous amount of support over the many years of worshipping there. He was an avid artist and was very proud of his artwork and wood carvings. Many of his works of art can be found hanging in his family and friends' homes. He was a bird enthusiast and enjoyed watching the birds in his backyard and could name any type of bird he spotted.



Bill is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years, Linda (Murphy) Ballentine; his son Jeffrey Ballentine; son Brian Ballentine and his wife Heather of Myersville, MD; three grandchildren, Jake, Holly and Troy Ballentine of Myersville, MD. Brother Rodger Ballentine and his wife Patricia Ballentine of Wimberly, TX; brother Douglas Ballentine and his wife Marilyn Ballentine of Milltown, NJ; and many nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his father, Chauncey Ballentine; mother, Marie Ballentine; brother Norman Ballentine and brother Chauncey Monroe Ballentine.



Donations in Bill's memory may be made to Glenelg United Methodist Church 13900 Burntwoods Road Glenelg, MD 21737



A celebration of Bill's life will be at a later date due to COVID-19 concerns.



