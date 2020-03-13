|
On March 9, 2020, William R. Fleming, Jr. went to be with his Lord. He was the beloved husband of the late Evelyn E. Fleming, loving father of William R. Fleming, III, Michael Fleming and his wife Joanne and the late Janet Punko. He is also survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces. He was preceded in death by his brother Charles Fleming.
Mr. Fleming rests at the HUBBARD FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4107 Wilkens Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21229. The family will receive guests on Sunday, March 15, 2020 from 3-7 PM with Christian Wake Service at 6:30 PM. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Lake View Memorial Park.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 13, 2020