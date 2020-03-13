Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
HUBBARD FUNERAL HOME, INC
4107 Wilkens Avenue
Baltimore, MD
View Map
Send Flowers
Wake
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
6:30 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
HUBBARD FUNERAL HOME, INC.
4107 Wilkens Avenue
Baltimore, MD
View Map

William R. Fleming Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William R. Fleming Jr. Notice
On March 9, 2020, William R. Fleming, Jr. went to be with his Lord. He was the beloved husband of the late Evelyn E. Fleming, loving father of William R. Fleming, III, Michael Fleming and his wife Joanne and the late Janet Punko. He is also survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces. He was preceded in death by his brother Charles Fleming.

Mr. Fleming rests at the HUBBARD FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4107 Wilkens Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21229. The family will receive guests on Sunday, March 15, 2020 from 3-7 PM with Christian Wake Service at 6:30 PM. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Lake View Memorial Park.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -