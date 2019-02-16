|
|
On February 14, 2019 William R. Mackey beloved husband of 58 years to Sylvia C. Mackey; devoted father of Cynthia A. Pierce (Neil) and Neil W. Mackey (Anja); caring grandfather of Zachary W. Pierce, Zoey H. and Bryce J. Mackey. The family would like to recognize Johns Hopkins Home Care and the Gilchrist Hospice Team for their kindness and support during this time.A Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated in the LEMMON FUNERAL HOME OF DULANEY VALLEY INC., 10 W. Padonia Road (at York Road) Timonium, MD 21093 on Monday, February 18 at 11am. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, please visit www.cbf.org, Habitat for Humanity, please visit www.habitat.org or the . A guest book is available at
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2019