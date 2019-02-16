Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc.
10 West Padonia Road
Timonium, MD 21093
(410) 252-6000
Resources
More Obituaries for William mackey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William R. mackey

Notice Condolences Flowers

William R. mackey Notice
On February 14, 2019 William R. Mackey beloved husband of 58 years to Sylvia C. Mackey; devoted father of Cynthia A. Pierce (Neil) and Neil W. Mackey (Anja); caring grandfather of Zachary W. Pierce, Zoey H. and Bryce J. Mackey. The family would like to recognize Johns Hopkins Home Care and the Gilchrist Hospice Team for their kindness and support during this time.A Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated in the LEMMON FUNERAL HOME OF DULANEY VALLEY INC., 10 W. Padonia Road (at York Road) Timonium, MD 21093 on Monday, February 18 at 11am. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, please visit www.cbf.org, Habitat for Humanity, please visit www.habitat.org or the . A guest book is available at
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.