Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
Calling hours
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Calling hours
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Hiss United Methodist Church
William R. Schmidt III Notice
On November 24, 2019; William R. Schmidt, III; beloved husband of the late Dorothy E. Schmidt (nee Hucksoll); devoted father of John C. Schmidt (Linda), Carol L. Jagoe (Robert), Richard W. Schmidt (Holly) and the late Charles W. Schmidt; dear brother of the late Betty Bond; also survived by 4 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Rd. (beltway exit 26) on Tuesday from 2-4 & 6-8 PM. A Funeral Service will be held at Hiss United Methodist Church on Wednesday at 11 AM. Interment Parkwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to The Special Needs Boy Scout Troop 730, In care of Dr. Phil Levinson, 2706 Moores Valley Drive, Baltimore, MD 21209 or Hiss U.M. Church, 8700 Harford Rd. Parkville, Md. 21234.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 26, 2019
