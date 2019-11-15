|
|
William R. Wiley, Jr. of Timonium, MD, passed away on November 12, 2019.
He was predeceased by his beloved wife Jeanne Love Wiley and by his sisters Dorothy Elizabeth and Ruth Ellen (McLeod). He is survived by his daughter Alison, sons Douglas and Donald, daughter-in-law Sharon, and grandchildren Mitchell, Matthew, Claire and Mark.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with the family at Ruck Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Rd. (beltway exit 26) in Towson on Sunday, November 17, 4:00-7:00 pm. A funeral ceremony will take place at Havenwood Presbyterian Church in Timonium on Monday, November 18, at 11:00 am. Interment will follow at Bethel Presbyterian Church in White Hall.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to The Havenwood Church Fund (www.havenwood.org) or to The Smile Train (www.smiletrain.org).
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 15, 2019