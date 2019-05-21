Home

Services
McComas Funeral Home
1317 Cokesbury Road
Abingdon, MD 21009
410-676-4600
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
McComas Funeral Home
1317 Cokesbury Road
Abingdon, MD 21009
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, May 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Bel Air Memorial Gardens
Bel Air, MD
View Map
Resources
William Randolph Howell, age 84, of Port Deposit, MD passed away on May 19, 2019 at his home. Born in Joppa, MD, he was the son of the late Tyre and Lorraine (Cottrill) Howell. A veteran of the U.S. Army, he worked in dry cleaning and enjoyed walking and bowling when he was younger. He also enjoyed reading the Bible and listening to preachers on the radio.Mr. Howell is survived by his brothers, David (Cindy) Howell of Port Deposit and Tyre (Stella) Glenn Howell, III of Bear, DE; nephews, Tyre Glenn Howell, IV, Matthew Howell, Kenneth Howell and Christopher Howell; and nieces, Melissa Howell and Wendy Gugliuzza. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Jack Howell and nephew, David Howell Jr.Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, MD on Thursday, May 23, 2019, from 6-9 pm. A graveside service will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019, 11:00 am at Bel Air Memorial Gardens, Bel Air, MD.Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 21 to May 22, 2019
