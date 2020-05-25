William Richard Dejarnette Sr.
Beloved husband of the late Peggy J. Dejarnette (nee Stevens). Devoted father of Donna L. Jones and her husband Louis, William R. Dejarnette, Jr., George H. Dejarnette and his wife Phyllis, James E. Dejarnette and his wife Sandy, John P. Dejarnette and his wife Jackie, and the late Steven M. Dejarnette. Loving grandfather of many grandchildren. Dear brother of Doris, Linda, and Geraldine.

A funeral service will be held at the Connelly Funeral Home of Essex, 300 Mace Avenue on Wednesday at 1PM. Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday from 3-5 and 7-9 PM. Interment Holly Hill Memorial Gardens.

Published in Baltimore Sun on May 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
26
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Connelly Funeral Home
MAY
26
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Connelly Funeral Home
MAY
27
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Connelly Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Connelly Funeral Home
300 Mace Avenue
Essex, MD 21221
410-687-7100
