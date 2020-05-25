Beloved husband of the late Peggy J. Dejarnette (nee Stevens). Devoted father of Donna L. Jones and her husband Louis, William R. Dejarnette, Jr., George H. Dejarnette and his wife Phyllis, James E. Dejarnette and his wife Sandy, John P. Dejarnette and his wife Jackie, and the late Steven M. Dejarnette. Loving grandfather of many grandchildren. Dear brother of Doris, Linda, and Geraldine.



A funeral service will be held at the Connelly Funeral Home of Essex, 300 Mace Avenue on Wednesday at 1PM. Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday from 3-5 and 7-9 PM. Interment Holly Hill Memorial Gardens.



