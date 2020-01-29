Home

Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
1:00 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
William Richard Ernest Notice
Captain W.R. Ernest (Dick) 1928-2020, son of Agnes Ernest Reisenweber and William Gettings Ernest, passed quietly away 1/23/2020 after a long struggle with bone marrow cancer.

Dick is survived by his wife of 65 years, Patricia Cavanaugh Ernest, his sister Nancy Ernest Zelek, his children James Gettings Ernest, Stephanie Ernest Battista, William Richard Ernest, Jr. and Wayne Alan Ernest, 9 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.

Dick graduated from McDonough School and attended Johns Hopkins University. He served his country with honor in the Counter Intelligence Corps. In 1948 he joined the Association of Maryland Pilots, retiring 43 years later.

Friends may call at Ruck Towson Funeral Home on Friday from 6 to 8 pm, where a Memorial Service will be held on Saturday at 1 pm. Memorial donations may be made to Gilchrist Hospice in Towson.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020
