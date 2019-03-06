Home

William "Willie" Franklin Richardson of Havre de Grace died Wednesday, February, 27. He was 54.Born in Columbus, Ohio he was the son of Florita (Young) Richardson and the late Robert C. Richardson, Sr.Mr. Richardson was a mechanic for heavy trucks and tractor trailers.In addition to his mother he is survived by his fiancée, Rhonda Wilson; sons, Matthew W. Richardson of Bel Air and Joshua L. Richardson of Florida; sisters, Kathy Hall of Havre de Grace and Mary Alger of Daytona, FL and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his father he was predeceased by his brothers. Robert C. Richardson, Jr., Charles E. Richardson and John S. RichardsonA memorial service will be held at the Tarring-Cargo Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at 6:00pm with a visitation to follow until 8:00pm. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.tarringcargo.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 6, 2019
