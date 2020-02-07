|
WILLIAM ROBERT BARLOW, 90 of Pylesville, MD, passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 in the Senator Bob Hooper House in Forest Hill, MD. Known to everyone as BOB, he was the beloved husband of Margaret Lou PEG (Baker) Barlow for over 68 years. They were married on October 7, 1951.
Born on July 25, 1929 in Oxford, PA, he was a son of the late William F. and Myrtle F. (Schuler) Barlow and a graduate of the former Jarrettsville High School. Bob was a lifetime resident of Harford County and prior to retirement, worked as a Department of Highways Supervisor for Harford County Government. He served for 11 years in the U.S. Army Reserves and was a member of Delta Chapel. He enjoyed camping with his wife on the Blue Ridge Parkway and spent many enjoyable times visiting with the fellow campers. Bob was a talented small engine repair man and had enjoyed talking on his CB Radio with the handle of Dutch Oven. A love for his Lord, he read his Bible faithfully; he will be remembered as a loving father and grandfather.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by: two sons: Gary W. Barlow and his wife, Judy of Whiteford, MD
Philip S. Barlow and his wife, Stacie of Stewartstown, PA. His daughter-in-law, Debbie Barlow of Pylesville, MD, the widow of his son, Michael Robert Barlow who died on August 25, 2017. He was Papaw to six grandchildren- Stephen Barlow and his wife, Kelly; Katie Giannini and her husband, Tony; Kevin Barlow and his wife, Ellie; Adam Barlow; James Barlow and Megan Barlow. Four great grandchildren-Abby Giannini and Luke Giannini; Maddie Barlow and Jake Barlow.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 11 am at the Harkins Funeral Home, 600 Main St., Delta, PA. Officiating will be Pastor Carlton Ballard of Delta Chapel. The viewing will be held immediately prior to the service from 10-11 am. Interment will follow the service in St. Paul's Cemetery, Pylesville, MD.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Delta Chapel, 102 Chapel Ave., Delta, PA 17314 For directions or to send condolences, please visit www.harkinsfuneralhome.com or call 800-550-59156
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 7, 2020