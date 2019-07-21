|
|
On July 14, 2019, Dr. William Robert Grill, beloved husband of Rosalie B. Grill (nee Boesl); devoted father of William J. Grill and his wife Barbara and Dr. Robert M. Grill and his wife Jennifer; loving grandfather of Kristen, Jennifer, Courtney, Justin and Will; loving great grandfather of Isabelle and Chase; also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. 1050 York Road (beltway exit 26) on Friday, Aug. 2nd from 4 to 8 PM where a Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 3rd at 10:45 AM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name may be made to Penn-Mar at www.penn-mar.org.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 21, 2019