Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:45 AM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
View Map
Dr. William Robert Grill

Dr. William Robert Grill Notice
On July 14, 2019, Dr. William Robert Grill, beloved husband of Rosalie B. Grill (nee Boesl); devoted father of William J. Grill and his wife Barbara and Dr. Robert M. Grill and his wife Jennifer; loving grandfather of Kristen, Jennifer, Courtney, Justin and Will; loving great grandfather of Isabelle and Chase; also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. 1050 York Road (beltway exit 26) on Friday, Aug. 2nd from 4 to 8 PM where a Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 3rd at 10:45 AM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name may be made to Penn-Mar at www.penn-mar.org.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 21, 2019
