Beloved husband and father passed away on September 11, 2019. Bob was a resident of Catonsville, MD. A memorial gathering will be held from 6–8 PM on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at the Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home at 1630 Edmondson Ave, Catonsville, MD, 21228.
Bob is survived by his son Evan, his daughter-in-law Kathy, and grandchildren Devin and Ethan. Bob and his late wife Gwen were married for 55 years from 1958 until Gwen's death in 2013. Bob has a brother Paul living in Alabama, and had five older sisters (all deceased): Elizabeth (Liz), Minette (Nette), Nancy, Mary Lee, and Alice. Bob's parents were Floyd and Mary Webb.
Bob lived in several places as a child, including Smithfield, VA, Baltimore MD, Richmond, VA, and Chester, VA. In 1950 he enlisted in the newly-formed United States Air Force (USAF) and served for four years during the time of the Korean War. Bob trained in the USAF as a radar technician and was stationed in Omaezaki, Japan. He was honorably discharged in 1954 with the rank of Staff Sergeant. Bob then enrolled at Virginia Polytechnic Institute (VPI) on the G.I Bill, and completed his Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering degree. He then went to work at Westinghouse Electric Corporation where he spent the rest of his over 30-year career, working on radar programs including AWACS, B-1, F-16, and A-12. Bob and Gwen lived in Reisterstown early on their marriage and then moved to Catonsville after the birth of their son, with a move later in life to Elkridge, MD. Bob, Gwen, and Evan traveled extensively to many places in the US and abroad including Hawaii, Europe, and Japan.
Bob always had an interest in aviation and technical subjects such as physics and astronomy. He loved sports car racing and attended the F-1 United States Grand Prix at Watkins Glen, NY many times. His most treasured possession was his 1968 Corvette which he owned for 50 years until passing it along to his son. Bob was also a talented artist and cabinet maker in his spare time, building many pieces of furniture with impressive craftsmanship.
Bob was a loving and devoted father, brother, husband, and grandfather. He will be missed by all.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 22, 2019