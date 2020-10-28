William Russell Snyder was born March 11, 1926 on a large farm in Laytonsville, MD. Farming was his parents' occupation, and he was the only son in a family which includes five sisters. He graduated from Frederick High School and joined the army as part of the World War II effort and was honorably discharged. He met his wife, Ann Lewis, while she was attending Hood College. A college roommate set them up on a blind date and they married in 1950. He graduated from University of Maryland with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration in 1951. He was hired by Crown Central Petroleum Corporation and for 35 years served in various positions within the company. He worked closely with Henry Rosenberg, the CEO of Crown, whom he greatly admired and respected. He was at Crown from 1951 until 1993, and through a strong work ethic and enjoyment of challenges, he rose to become Senior Vice President of Administration and Secretary. Both his Faith and family were very important to him. He attended Towson United Methodist Church his entire life. William was a devoted Father of Kathryn E. Snyder and Elaine M. Snyder. Family dinners were very important and always eaten together. Every Sunday "Bill" and Ann, with his girls of course, drove out Route 40 to have dinner with his parents in Frederick. Throughout his life he did many things to help family members when they were in difficult circumstances and developed many professional and community affiliations. He was passionate about higher education. His goal was to help people achieve their dreams. Some of his community involvements were serving on the Board of Trustees of Hood College, Member and Chair of the Maryland State Board of Higher Education, Trustee and Chair of the Independent College Fund of Maryland. He was a former member of the Chancellor's Advisory Council, the University System of Maryland, and Ex Officio Member of the University of Maryland Foundation. He was passionate about serving as a director for 20 years at KCI Technologies, Hunt Valley, MD, and a former member of the Board of Governors, Baltimore Goodwill Industries, Inc. In 1982 he achieved the distinguished Alumnus Award, College of Business and Management. He was a voracious reader of all kinds of topics, an avid golfer and he enjoyed traveling with his wife Ann. He is the dear brother of Hattie Bingham and Louise Phillips and a brother-in-law to Dr. Gene Bingham, and cousin-in-law to Betsy Bryant. He is preceded in death by his daughter Elaine M. Snyder and a son Charles Snyder who died as an infant. His sisters who passed away were Peggy Snyder, Lucille Beard and Dottie Lambdin. He is also preceded by a dear cousin Allen Bryant. He was a very social person who loved getting to know people from all different backgrounds and he loved dancing. He took dancing lessons with Ann in the basement of their first house in Lutherville and was taking dance lessons in Towson weekly in his 80's. In 2016 he moved to the Edenwald Continuing Care Community with encouragement from his living sisters Hattie and Louise and his devoted daughter Kathy. He was a bit reluctant at first but quickly adapted and enjoyed the change and making new friends. He had a charming and charismatic personality and a great sense of humor. He also has many loving nieces and nephews. Friends may call at the family-owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home on Thursday from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 PM. Due to gathering size limits, there may be a wait to enter the building. Face masks are required. A funeral service will be held on Friday at Towson United Methodist Church, 501 Hampton Lane, at 1 PM. The service will be held in the main Sanctuary, which is huge, to accommodate social distancing. Interment will be private.If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Doctors Without Borders
, P.O. Box 5022, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5022 (doctorswithoutborders.org
). They were awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1999.