William S. Shipley, Sr., 95, a resident of Fallston, MD and formerly of Ferndale, MD and North Port, FL, died on September 19, 2019 at the Senator Bob Hooper Hospice House in Forest Hill, MD.
Mr. Shipley was born on October 8, 1923 in Rosedale, MD to the late Richard and Edna Shipley. After graduating from Glen Burnie High School in 1940, he joined the U.S. Army Air Force and served honorably during World War II. After 14 years at the B&O Railroad, he began working for Westinghouse where he retired as Manager of Employee Benefits in 1987.
Outside of work, Mr. Shipley was a member of Englewood Methodist Church in Florida and a former member of Ferndale United Methodist Church. He was also a 73 year member of the Glen Burnie Masonic Blue Lodge #213 and the Baltimore Boumi Shriners. Bill's hobbies included hunting, golfing, fishing, and crabbing.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Shipley is preceded in death by his sister, Thelma Schafer, and brother, Richard M. Shipley, Jr. He is survived by his loving wife of 72 years, Alice Shipley; son William "Shelby" Shipley, Jr. and wife Lee Ann of Fallston; daughter, Janis G. Shipley of Odenton; 4 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren.
Friends may visit on Friday, September 27 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the Fallston United Methodist Church, 1509 Fallston Road, Fallston, MD 21047 where a Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Interment private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 5050 King Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21237.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 25, 2019