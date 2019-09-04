|
|
William Samuel Haney Jr passed away on August 28, 2019 at his home in Oak Crest Village, Parkville, Md. The son of William Haney and Mary Lou Moore, he was born in Kentucky in 1934. He grew up in Maryland in Curtis Bay. During high school at Polytechnic Institute he was a member of the marching band and a musician for the Poly Follies. He attended Cornell University where he was a member of Triangle Fraternity. He finished his degree in aeronautical engineering at the University of Maryland College Park where he received many academic honors. He was first in his graduating engineering class and was a member of the Tau Beta Pi, Omicron Delta Kappa and Phi Kappa Phi honor societies. After graduation he joined Douglas Aircraft Company in Southern California in the Missiles and Space Systems Division and, for the 35 years he was with them, progressed through many engineering and supervisory positions before retiring as vice president and general manager of the Space Systems Company Engineering Services.
He returned to the east coast to retire near family members and bought a 59-acre waterfront farm on the Matchotank Creek just off the Chesapeake Bay near Onancock. Retirement included travel and golf games at the The Eastern Shore Yacht and Country Club in Melfa where he served on the board and as president. For many years he played saxophone in the Accomack CommUnity Band for concerts in the Onancock Town Square and in the annual Accomac July 4th parade. With advancing age he reluctantly sold the farm and moved back to the city but always remembered his time on Virginia's Eastern Shore as the best ever.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years Sandra; his son William and daughter in law Mary; grand daughter Whitney O'Brien (Ryan); sisters Carole Sue White (Bud) and Candace Thatcher (Rex); nieces and nephews; Missy Johnson Haney; and many good friends from the Group Therapy Happy Hour at Oak Crest where he was known for his flashy socks and, if the occasion arose, suddenly singing one of his old college songs. He was loved and is missed. Fly away, dear Bill.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 4, 2019