William Samuel Heller Notice
On May 24, 2019, William Samuel Heller, beloved husband of Sally Heller (nee Silverman); loving father of Eve (Craig) Eifler, Pam (Donald) Shassian and Julie (David) Dembert; dear brother of Gerry Hodes and the late John H. Heller; devoted son of the late Grace and Gerald Heller; adored grandfather of Alexander (Karen) Eifler, Andrew (Miranda) Eifler, Brian (Mikki) Shassian, Daniel Shassian, Michael (Sarah) Dembert and Eric Dembert (fiancée Brooke Postlewaite); also survived by five great-grandsons.Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Sunday, May 26, at 11 am. Interment is Private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the . The family will be receiving at 1 Quail Hollow Road, Lutherville, MD 21093, from 3 to 5pm on Sunday only.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 26, 2019
