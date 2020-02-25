|
William Schwartz, 73, Berkeley Springs, WV passed peacefully on 2/14/20, after a battle with lung & brain cancer. Served in the Navy in Vietnam Nam. Retired electrician with IBEW. Past Comm. Of VFW #4019. He was always a proud veteran. He is predeceased by his son, Willie, his parents, and brother Larry. He is survived by daughter, Jenn Schwartz, his friend Sandie Buxton, other relatives and his beloved dogs. A celebration of life will be held 3/7/20 1pm, VFW, 4490 Valley RD, Berkeley Springs, WV. Condolences/donations for final expenses can be sent to Jenn Schwartz, 58 Cherokee Trl, Berkeley Springs, WV 25411
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 25, 2020