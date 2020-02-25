Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
1:00 PM
VFW
4490 Valley RD
Berkeley Springs, WV
View Map
Send Flowers

William Schwartz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Schwartz Notice
William Schwartz, 73, Berkeley Springs, WV passed peacefully on 2/14/20, after a battle with lung & brain cancer. Served in the Navy in Vietnam Nam. Retired electrician with IBEW. Past Comm. Of VFW #4019. He was always a proud veteran. He is predeceased by his son, Willie, his parents, and brother Larry. He is survived by daughter, Jenn Schwartz, his friend Sandie Buxton, other relatives and his beloved dogs. A celebration of life will be held 3/7/20 1pm, VFW, 4490 Valley RD, Berkeley Springs, WV. Condolences/donations for final expenses can be sent to Jenn Schwartz, 58 Cherokee Trl, Berkeley Springs, WV 25411
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -