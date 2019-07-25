Home

William Scott Notice
William Tilghman Scott, Jr., age 88 of Springboro, Ohio died on Saturday, July 20, 2019. Bill was born on November 20, 1930 in Baltimore, Maryland. He is predeceased by his parents, William Tilghman Scott and Florence Fiske Scott, his brother, Donald Fiske Scott and his beloved wife of 52 years, Barbara White Scott. Bill is survived by two daughters, Ann (Delaney) Jewell and Susan (Don) Duritsch; and two grandsons, William Charles Burke and David Benthall Kennedy. Please visit www.anderson-fh.com to send an on line condolence.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 25, 2019
