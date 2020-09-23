On September 21, 2020, William "Jack" Seipp, Sr. passed away; beloved husband of the late Mary L. Seipp (nee Dwyer); devoted father of William J. Seipp, Jr. and his wife Melissa, Cynthia Ann Seipp, Barbara Ann Nosek and her husband Thomas and Thomas M. Seipp and his wife MaryBeth; dear brother of the late Dr. Joseph H. Seipp and his surviving wife Dechantal; loving grandfather of Ryan Seipp and his wife Meghan, Ashley Seipp, Megan Holden and her husband Chris, Erin and Emily Nosek, Lindsay, Matthew and Josh Seipp; cherished great-grandfather of Emerie, Cael and Quinn Seipp, Isla and Ellie Holden. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other loving family and friends.
A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in Jack's name to the Alzheimer's Association
, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Arrangements by Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air.