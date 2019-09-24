|
On Thursday, September 19, 2019 William S. Shipley, Sr. Beloved husband of Alice; devoted father to William Jr., and Janis; cherished brother to the late Thelma Schafer and Richard M. Shipley, Jr.; and loving grandfather to 4 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Friends may visit on Friday, September 27 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the Fallston United Methodist Church, 1509 Fallston Road, Fallston, MD 21047 where a Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 5050 King Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21237. For online condolences, visit stallingsfh.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Sept. 24 to Sept. 26, 2019