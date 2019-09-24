Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Fallston United Methodist Church
1509 Fallston Road
Fallston, MD
View Map
Send Flowers
Celebration of Life
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Fallston United Methodist Church
1509 Fallston Road
Fallston, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Shipley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Shipley


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Shipley Notice
On Thursday, September 19, 2019 William S. Shipley, Sr. Beloved husband of Alice; devoted father to William Jr., and Janis; cherished brother to the late Thelma Schafer and Richard M. Shipley, Jr.; and loving grandfather to 4 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Friends may visit on Friday, September 27 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the Fallston United Methodist Church, 1509 Fallston Road, Fallston, MD 21047 where a Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 5050 King Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21237. For online condolences, visit stallingsfh.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Sept. 24 to Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.