On July 13, 2019, William Sidney Lewis Sr (Bill), passed peacefully at home surrounded by family.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Alice (Nikki) Lewis. His children, Michelle Zaleski, William Lewis Jr ( Bill Jr) and Valerie Karpovich. Granddaughter, Sabrina Perdue and her husband Perry Perdue. Great-Grandson, Gavin Miles. Brothers, Joseph Lewis and Gary Lewis.
Bill was a kind, well respected, laid back and loving man. Words can't describe his existence and legacy. He enjoyed playing golf, Golf TV, gardening, family time, tinkering, gadgets and to us, peculiar music.
Bill is being cremated, he never liked being the center of attention.
Please fill a bird feeder in honor of Bill.
A celebration of Bill's life is being planned for the near future. Online condolences to [email protected]
