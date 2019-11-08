|
On November 6, 2019 William D. "Dan" Slattery passed away surrounded by his family; beloved husband of 50 years of Virginia "Jenny" Slattery; devoted father of Stephanie Berbig and her husband Wayne and Anthony Slattery; dear brother of Michael Slattery; loving grandfather of Orman "Trad" Morton, IV; also survived by brother and sisters in law and many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends may gather at Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air, Inc. 610 W. MacPhail Rd. Bel Air, MD 21014 on Friday 3-5 and 7-9 PM where the funeral service will be held on Saturday at 10 AM. Interment Gardens of Faith Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the 405 Williams Ct. Suite 120 Baltimore, MD 21220 or at . Online tributes may be left at
