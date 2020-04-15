|
On Monday, April 13, 2020, William Charles Sluss, Jr., of Timonium, MD, age 89. Beloved husband of the late Mary Lee (nee Kalbaugh) Sluss; devoted father of Lorraine LePore and husband John, Suzanne Kubala and husband Edward, Cherie Fick and husband Kenny, Mary Jefferson and husband Eric and the late Mark Steven Sluss; proud grandfather of Justin and Kyle LePore, Samuel and Alexander Kubala, Jordan and Julia Fick and Joseph and Melaina Jefferson.
Services and interment private.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 15, 2020