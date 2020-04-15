Home

Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center - Timonium
2325 York Road
Timonium, MD 21093
(410) 252-8720
More Obituaries for William SLUSS
William SLUSS Jr.

William SLUSS Jr. Notice
On Monday, April 13, 2020, William Charles Sluss, Jr., of Timonium, MD, age 89. Beloved husband of the late Mary Lee (nee Kalbaugh) Sluss; devoted father of Lorraine LePore and husband John, Suzanne Kubala and husband Edward, Cherie Fick and husband Kenny, Mary Jefferson and husband Eric and the late Mark Steven Sluss; proud grandfather of Justin and Kyle LePore, Samuel and Alexander Kubala, Jordan and Julia Fick and Joseph and Melaina Jefferson.

Services and interment private.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 15, 2020
