Spear, William "Bill", III of Hanover, PA died on Sunday, June 23, 2019. Son of William Dorsey Spear, II and Beverly Dolores Pfeiffer Baldwin. Father of Michele Evans (Glen), grandfather of Shawn, Anthony, Breania, Keairia and Gabriella, great-grandfather of Emma, brother of Donna Payne (Thomas), Sharon Clark (Rich), Harry Klingler, Harold "Bunky" Klingler (Diane) and Calvin Klingler (Jenny) and many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 E. Main St., Westminster. Funeral service will be held Thursday, June 27, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to GoFundMe Campaign gf.me/u/tnbhx5. Online condolences may be expressed at www.FLETCHERFUNERALHOME.comcast.net.
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 24, 2019