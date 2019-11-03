Home

Stevenson, William J. (Buzz) passed away peacefully at home on October 29, 2019 at age 84 surrounded by his family. He was the beloved husband of Doris DiPeppe Stevenson, devoted father of Melody Stevenson Scaldara (husband John) and loving grandfather of Olivia Scaldara Stoute (husband Anthony), Natalie Scaldara and Nicholas Scaldara; brother of Paul C. Stevenson (deceased), Mildred Keller, Francis Stevenson, Ann Hutchins (husband John). He is survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Also survived by son Gene Stevenson (wife Robin) and grandchildren Griffin Stevenson and Mallory Stevenson. Past Resident of Arbutus, MD and most recently Carroll Vista, Taneytown, MD. Buzz enjoyed playing poker, mahjong, crossword puzzles, golf, traveling and spending time with family. He served in the U.S Army and MD National Guard from 1957 to 1968. We will miss his smile, devotion, caring nature, wit, wisdom and friendship. Memorial service to be held at a later date.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 3, 2019
