On November 29, 2019, William T. Soutar, Jr.; 92 of Parkville, Maryland, beloved husband of the late Dorothy Emma Soutar; devoted father of Kathleen Dunsmore, Bonnie Howell and her husband Roger, William Soutar, III. and his wife Christina, Sherry Soutar, Robert Soutar and his wife Diane; loving grandfather of 12 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren; dear brother of Alexander Soutar and his wife Mazie; also survived by many nieces, nephews and loving friends.
Family and friends will honor and celebrate William's life at the Evans Life Celebration Home-Parkville, 8800 Harford rd. on Wednesday December 4, 2019 from 3-5 pm & 7-9 pm where a funeral ceremony will be celebrated on Thursday at 10:00 am. Entombment: Gardens of Faith Cemetery. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 1, 2019