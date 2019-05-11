|
|
On Tuesday, May 7, 2019 William T. Walsh, Sr., age 77, of Bel Air, MD formerly of Baltimore. Beloved husband of the late Mary Ann (nee Marcantoni) Walsh for 51 years; loving father of Adam M. Walsh, Nichol A. Walsh, and the late William T. Walsh, Jr.; cherished pop of Chelsey Davis and her husband Juron, Chad Law, William Law, Nicole Stone, Drew Stone and Ally Walsh; great grandpop of Harmony Pitts and Trinity Pitts. The family will receive friends at Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center, P.A., 2325 York Rd., Timonium, MD 21093 on Wednesday, May 15 from 6-8 PM. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 1450 Abindgon Rd., Abingdon, MD 21009 on Thursday, May 16 beginning at 11 AM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, please remember William with memorial contributions to the Kaufman Cancer Center c/o Upper Chesapeake Hospital, 500 Upper Chesapeake Dr., Bel Air, MD 21014. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 11 to May 12, 2019