Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center - Timonium
2325 York Road
Timonium, MD 21093
(410) 252-8720
Resources
More Obituaries for William Walsh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William T. Walsh Sr.

Notice Condolences Flowers

William T. Walsh Sr. Notice
On Tuesday, May 7, 2019 William T. Walsh, Sr., age 77, of Bel Air, MD formerly of Baltimore. Beloved husband of the late Mary Ann (nee Marcantoni) Walsh for 51 years; loving father of Adam M. Walsh, Nichol A. Walsh, and the late William T. Walsh, Jr.; cherished pop of Chelsey Davis and her husband Juron, Chad Law, William Law, Nicole Stone, Drew Stone and Ally Walsh; great grandpop of Harmony Pitts and Trinity Pitts. The family will receive friends at Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center, P.A., 2325 York Rd., Timonium, MD 21093 on Wednesday, May 15 from 6-8 PM. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 1450 Abindgon Rd., Abingdon, MD 21009 on Thursday, May 16 beginning at 11 AM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, please remember William with memorial contributions to the Kaufman Cancer Center c/o Upper Chesapeake Hospital, 500 Upper Chesapeake Dr., Bel Air, MD 21014. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 11 to May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now