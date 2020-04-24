|
|
William T. Watson Jr. was born March 28, 1937 to William T. and Margaret H. Watson (Harkins). He spent his early years in Rogers Forge Maryland. His first job was at Anderson Florist beginning at the age of 14 in the greenhouse, where he developed a lifelong love of gardening. After graduating from Towson High School in 1955, He worked for Redding and Company and Esso (Standard Oil) in office positions. He served in the Maryland National Guard Reserves from 1955 through 1965. He started his professional career with Harlatane Gas Company of Fallston in 1960. This became his second family where he made many lifelong friends. After retiring in 1992 he enjoyed traveling and kept his hands in the garden. He really enjoyed helping others, was kind, quiet and had a special love of Old Fallston. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Susanne, his son William T. Watson III, daughter-in-law Stacey, and granddaughter Georgia also of Fallston. The family would like to thank the wonderful and caring staff of Brightview Memory Care and Amedisys Hospice, who provided him support and comfort during his last few months of his long battle with Vascular Dementia. Bill was a simple, humble, quiet, and unassuming man. Per his wishes, no memorial service will be held and internment is private. In lieu of flowers he would have greatly appreciated your support of Little Falls Friends Meeting PO Box # 240 Fallston Maryland 21047, allowing them to continue to practice and teach the Quaker values of simplicity, peace, integrity, community, equality, and stewardship. These being values that Bill quietly lived and practiced every day.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020