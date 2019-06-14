On Saturday, June 8, 2019, William Lee Taylor, beloved companion, devoted son, and loving brother, passed away, surrounded by family, at the age of 63. Bill was born on May 31, 1956, in Havre de Grace, Maryland, to Junior and Margaret (Ramsburg) Taylor. Bill worked as a dispatcher for the federal government for nearly thirty years; he also worked as a courier, and in the field of equine husbandry. As a teen, while being treated for arthrogryposis, Bill was awarded for his ability to encourage his fellow patients while undergoing physical rehabilitation with them. Among a diversity of interests, Bill was active in the Fire Police service for both Whiteford and Fawn Grove VFCs, and also an active member of the REACT emergency communications service. In addition to his community service, Bill will most fondly be remembered for his devotion to his Christian faith, sense of humor, his collection of classic model cars and farm equipment which he loved to share with his nieces and nephews, his uncanny ability to indistinguishably mimic the sound of his favorite recording artists; and, of course, for his "Horses!". Bill is survived by his companion and care provider, Sandra DeBoard, with whom he was able to revisit a teenage romance which began again in 2015, his parents, Junior and Margaret Taylor, his siblings Cynthia, Thomas, Dennis, and Susan, as well as numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews, and many cousins. According to his wishes, Bill's life and memory will be celebrated at a memorial service at the Forest Ridge Baptist Church, 2435 Bailey Road, Forest Hill, Maryland, 21050, on Saturday, June 22, at 2 p.m. Interment will be private. Published in Baltimore Sun on June 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary