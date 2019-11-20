|
|
William Taylor Groseclose, age 82, of Zelienople, passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019.
Born January 21, 1937 in Olney, MD, he was the son of the late Rev. Paul Groseclose and Virginia Vawter Groseclose.
Bill faithfully worshipped as a lifelong Methodist. He worked as a senior accountant for Hospital Cost Analysis and then as an auditor for the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene in the State of Maryland. During his retirement, he did the accounting for Bel Air United Methodist Church in Maryland, and loved to travel. He volunteered at the gift shop at Passavant Retirement Community in Zelienople, where he made many meaningful friends and relationships. During his years at Passavant, he was active at St. John's Burry's Church, where his son serves as pastor. Above all, he was a loving father and grandfather who will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his children, Win (Denise) Groseclose of New Sewickley Twp., Patricia (Brian) James of Oklahoma City, OK, Paula (Matt) Reichenstein of Plano, TX, Sarah (Kevin) Bowlin of Martinsburg, WV, and David (Vickie) Groseclose of Laurel, MD; his grandchildren, Paul & Chloe Groseclose, Elizabeth, Katie & Allison James, Tyler & Abigail Reichenstein, and Ashlea, Rachael & Derek Bowlin; and his brother, Steven (Young Ja) Park of New York.
In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Rev. Marguerite B. "Peggy" Groseclose, who passed away on June 22, 2015; and his brothers, Keith and Paul Douglas Groseclose.
Friends will be received 4-7 P.M. on Friday, November 22, 2019 at the Boylan Funeral Home, Inc., 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.
A funeral ceremony will be held at 11 A.M. on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at the St. John's Burry's Church, 1835 PA-68, Rochester, PA 15074.
Following the service, he will be laid to rest at the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bill's honor to the Pass It On Ministries or the Children's Christian Center, C/O Bel Air United Methodist Church, 21 Linwood Avenue, Bel Air, MD 21014.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 20, 2019