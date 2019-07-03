|
On June 28, 2019, William Thomas Russell, Jr.; beloved husband of Rosemarie S. Russell (nee Stanek); devoted father of Anne Rossi, Elizabeth Ruppert (William) and William T. Russell, III; dear brother of the late Curtice Russell and the late Mary Louise Brooks; also survived by 6 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
Mr. Russell will lie in state at the Stella Maris Chapel on Monday July 8 from 10-10:30 AM at which time a Funeral Mass will be celebrated. Interment private. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Our Daily Bread. www.ODB.org
Published in Baltimore Sun from July 3 to July 6, 2019