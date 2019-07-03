Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lying in State
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Stella Maris Chapel
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
Stella Maris Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for William Russell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Thomas Russell Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Thomas Russell Jr. Notice
On June 28, 2019, William Thomas Russell, Jr.; beloved husband of Rosemarie S. Russell (nee Stanek); devoted father of Anne Rossi, Elizabeth Ruppert (William) and William T. Russell, III; dear brother of the late Curtice Russell and the late Mary Louise Brooks; also survived by 6 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

Mr. Russell will lie in state at the Stella Maris Chapel on Monday July 8 from 10-10:30 AM at which time a Funeral Mass will be celebrated. Interment private. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Our Daily Bread. www.ODB.org
Published in Baltimore Sun from July 3 to July 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.