1/
William Thomas West
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On July 22, Bill West - father of Patricia West, Mary Strauss, Bill West Jr, David West, Jean Fitzgerald, Rebecca West and Laura West-Birely. Grandfather to 9 and great-grandfather to 9. Predeceased by his wife Lillian (née Huebschman) for whom he was principal caregiver for many of her declining years. Veteran of combat in WWII Battle of the Bulge. Retired president of SteelTin Products Co in Rosedale. Longtime resident of Towson, including 55 years in Campus Hills and 6 very happy years at Pickersgill. In retirement he enjoyed collecting and repairing antique clocks. His beautiful singing voice came from his mother's Welsh and Irish side. And the Wests were descended from some of the first families to settle in Virginia. He continued to sing with a choir until 99 and turned 100 on April 17. He also knew very well "how to keep Christmas". No services at this time.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jul. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved