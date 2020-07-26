On July 22, Bill West - father of Patricia West, Mary Strauss, Bill West Jr, David West, Jean Fitzgerald, Rebecca West and Laura West-Birely. Grandfather to 9 and great-grandfather to 9. Predeceased by his wife Lillian (née Huebschman) for whom he was principal caregiver for many of her declining years. Veteran of combat in WWII Battle of the Bulge. Retired president of SteelTin Products Co in Rosedale. Longtime resident of Towson, including 55 years in Campus Hills and 6 very happy years at Pickersgill. In retirement he enjoyed collecting and repairing antique clocks. His beautiful singing voice came from his mother's Welsh and Irish side. And the Wests were descended from some of the first families to settle in Virginia. He continued to sing with a choir until 99 and turned 100 on April 17. He also knew very well "how to keep Christmas". No services at this time.



