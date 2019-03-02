Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burrier-Queen Funeral Directors, P.A.
1212 W. Old Liberty Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
410-795-0300
Resources
More Obituaries for William Ehlers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William W. Ehlers

Notice Condolences Flowers

William W. Ehlers Notice
On Thursday, February 28, 2019 William Waring Ehlers, 95 of Sykesville husband of the late Barbara Warfield-Ehlers, father of Barbara Buckley (Bill), Ruth Bradley (Dave), David Ehlers, and Carol Jackson. Grandfather of 12 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his daughter Dorothy Bennett. The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 12 Noon the family will receive friends from 10 AM – 12 Noon prior to the funeral service at the BURRIER-QUEEN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, P.A. 1212 W. Old Liberty Road, Winfield, MD 21784 (Beside South Carroll High School). Interment at Pipe Creek Cemetery Arrangements by Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. Online condolences at www.Burrier-Queen.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Burrier-Queen Funeral Directors, P.A.
Download Now