On Thursday, February 28, 2019 William Waring Ehlers, 95 of Sykesville husband of the late Barbara Warfield-Ehlers, father of Barbara Buckley (Bill), Ruth Bradley (Dave), David Ehlers, and Carol Jackson. Grandfather of 12 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his daughter Dorothy Bennett. The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 12 Noon the family will receive friends from 10 AM – 12 Noon prior to the funeral service at the BURRIER-QUEEN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, P.A. 1212 W. Old Liberty Road, Winfield, MD 21784 (Beside South Carroll High School). Interment at Pipe Creek Cemetery Arrangements by Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. Online condolences at www.Burrier-Queen.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019