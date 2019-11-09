Home

Eline Funeral Home
11824 Reisterstown Rd
Reisterstown, MD 21136
410-833-1414
Prayer Service
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
6:00 PM
his son's home
Reisterstown, MD
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
6:00 PM
his son's home
Reisterstown, MD
William W. Engle III Notice
On November 7, 2019 William Work Engle, III of Reisterstown passed away at the age of 87. Beloved husband of the late Rosezetta Engle. Father of James W. Engle and his wife Cindie and Eric W. Engle. Grandfather of Alex, Nathan and his wife Heather, Rachel Angelica and Lizze. Great grandfather of Aydenn, Addalyn and Arya. Predeceased by his sister Jean James.

Prayers and a Celebration of Life will be held at his son's home in Reisterstown on Sunday, November 10, 2019, 6:00pm. For additional information visit www.ElineFuneralHome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 9, 2019
