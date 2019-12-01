|
|
On November 28, 2019, William Wells Fitchett, beloved husband of the late Mary Jo (nee Fox); devoted father of William W. Fitchett Jr., Mary Clare Fitchett, and the late Richard Thomas Fitchett; dear father-in-law of Margo Fitchett; dear grandfather of Alison F. Climenhaga, Thomas W., Christina E., and Brooke E. Fitchett; dear brother of Tucky Dinning. He is also survived by three great grandchildren.
Services will be set and announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers or donations, take a kid fishing. Arrangements by the family owned Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 1, 2019