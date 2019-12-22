Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
410-377-8300
Memorial service
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
Trinity Episcopal Church
12400 Manor Rd
Glen Arm, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William FITCHETT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William W. FITCHETT

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William W. FITCHETT Notice
On November 28, 2019, William Wells Fitchett, beloved husband of the late Mary Jo (nee Fox); devoted father of William W. Fitchett Jr., Mary Clare Fitchett, and the late Richard Thomas Fitchett; dear father-in-law of Margo Fitchett; dear grandfather of Alison F. Climenhaga, Thomas W., Christina E., and Brooke E. Fitchett; dear brother of Tucky Dinning. He is also survived by three great grandchildren.

Memorial service will be held Thursday (1/2), 11:00AM, at Trinity Episcopal Church, 12400 Manor Rd., Glen Arm, MD 21057, with inurnment to follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers or donations, take a kid fishing. Arrangements by the family owned Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -