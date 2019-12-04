Home

Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
Church of the Nativity
20 E. Ridgely Road
Interment
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery
On November 30, 2019, William Weldon Murty, beloved husband of Donna DeSimone Murty; devoted father of Maura Lea Taylor and her husband Jeffrey Boyer Taylor, Deirdre Ann Murty and her partner David Guertin and Patricia Eileen Murty; dear brother of Mary Jane Dagostino and her husband Michael, loving grandfather of Hayes Murty, Weldon Kane and Britt Morgan Marcus, O'Shea Lyons Trevett, Irene Frances, Elizabeth Grace and Jeffrey Boyer Taylor, Jr., Martin Daniel Menton IV and Quinn Christopher Frey.

The family will receive friends at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Road (Beltway Exit 26) on Thursday from 4-7PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the Church of the Nativity, 20 E. Ridgely Road, on Friday at 10:30 AM. Interment will occur on Monday at 1PM in the Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery. Memorial Contributions to Hero Dogs, Inc. will be appreciated.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 4, 2019
