Memorial service
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
4:00 PM
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church
Laurel, MD
William Walter Ortel Jr.

William Walter Ortel Jr. Notice
W. Walter Ortel, Jr., 88, of Laurel, MD passed away at home on July 7, 2019. His wife of 67 years, Mary Elizabeth "Bette" Ortel, was by his side.

Walter was born in White Marsh, MD and graduated from Kenwood High School. He obtained a Bachelors of Mathematics from Washington College, Chestertown, and a Masters of Education from University of Maryland, College Park. Walter was a retired teacher of mathematics and taught at Laurel Junior, Laurel Senior, and St. Vincent Pallotti High Schools, as well as the University of Maryland, College Park. He managed the Laurel Swimming Pool for 17 years from 1958.

He is survived by his wife, Bette, his daughters, Laurie, Leslie, and Lisa (husband Michael), and his granddaughters Isabella, Giuliana, and Gemma.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 8th at 4:00 pm for a memorial service at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Laurel, MD where Walter was a founding member.
Published in Baltimore Sun from July 18 to Aug. 29, 2019
