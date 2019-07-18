Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21043
410-465-2848
Viewing
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Angels Chapel
711 Maiden Choice Lane
Catonsville, MD
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Angels Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for William Wells
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Wells


1919 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Wells Notice
On July 15, 2019, William F. Wells, beloved husband of Elinor W. Wells (married 72 years); cherished father of Richard Wells (Robin), Paul Wells (Cynthia) and Gwen Zagore (Robert); loving grandfather of seven; great-grandfather of one. A viewing will be held at 10 am on Friday at Our Lady of Angels Chapel, 711 Maiden Choice Lane, Catonsville, MD 21228 where a Funeral Service will follow at 11 am. Interment will be at Crest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations may be made to the – Philadelphia, 3551 N. Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19140. Online condolences may be made to www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now