On July 15, 2019, William F. Wells, beloved husband of Elinor W. Wells (married 72 years); cherished father of Richard Wells (Robin), Paul Wells (Cynthia) and Gwen Zagore (Robert); loving grandfather of seven; great-grandfather of one. A viewing will be held at 10 am on Friday at Our Lady of Angels Chapel, 711 Maiden Choice Lane, Catonsville, MD 21228 where a Funeral Service will follow at 11 am. Interment will be at Crest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations may be made to the – Philadelphia, 3551 N. Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19140. Online condolences may be made to www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 18, 2019