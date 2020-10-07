William West

William (Bill) M. West, Jr. of Celina, Ohio passed away peacefully on October 3rd, 2020 at a young age of 98. Mr. West was born in Baltimore, Maryland to William M. Sr. and Edna West on July 16, 1922. He resided in Coldwater and Celina Ohio since 2017, the last year and a half living with his daughter Carol and son-in-law John Szanto.



Mr. West was preceded in death by his sweetheart forever wife of 69 years Joy Every West. He took great care of his wife, Joy, when she became ill with Alzheimer's until she passed away on September 6, 2013.



He is survived by one son, Barry (Angie) West of Del Rio, Texas, two daughters, Gail (Tony) Zeolla of Redford, Michigan and Carol (John) Szanto of Celina, Ohio and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



He was a beloved member of the community with an outgoing personality, and had an affinity for people and knew every neighbor's dog by name. He was a strong willed man who loved life, living each day to the fullest. His favorite singer was Frank Sinatra, and his favorite song was also his moto in life. "I Did It All, And I Did It My Way". He will be deeply missed by all that knew him.



Visitation hours will be from 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm, Friday, October 9, 2020 in the Cisco Funeral Home, Celina. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 pm in the funeral home with Rev. Matt Overman officiating.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Cure Alzheimer's Fund.



