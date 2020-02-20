Home

Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
2:00 PM
Shaarei Tfiloh Cemetery
5800 Windsor Mill Road
William Wilner

William Wilner Notice
William Wilner, of Pikesville, MD, passed away on Feb. 13, 2020, at the age of 87. He is survived by his loving cousins, Judge Alan Wilner, Janie Noelte, Gary Wilner, Joyce Grand, Wendy Brandoff and Ed Gofreed. He was predeceased by his parents, Sylvia and Maurice Wilner.

He was retired from the Baltimore City Dept. of Public Works, where he worked as a chemist in the Back River Waste Water Treatment Plant. He was an avid backgammon player and will be missed in the backgammon community.

Funeral services and interment were held at Shaarei Tfiloh Cemetery - 5800 Windsor Mill Road on Sunday, February 16, at 2 pm. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the . The family will be receiving at 2132 Western Run Drive, Baltimore, MD 21209, Sunday only, following interment.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 20, 2020
