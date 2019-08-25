|
On August 23, 2019, William J. Yeager, Jr. (age 77); beloved husband of the late Carole M. Yeager; devoted father of Anne Maddux (Steven), Jean Smink, Patricia Chmielewski and Teresa Casey; dear brother of the late Patricia Hodges. Also survived by 10 grandchildren.
Relatives and friends will gather at Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air, Inc., 610 W. MacPhail Rd., Bel Air MD 21014, on Tuesday from 10 a.m.-12 Noon, with a funeral service at 12 Noon. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Kaufman Cancer Center at Upper Chesapeake Hospital, 500 Upper Chesapeake Dr., Bel Air MD 21014 or Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Rd., Suite 350, Hunt Valley MD 21031. On-line condolences may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com.
