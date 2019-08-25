Home

Schimunek Funeral Home
610 W MacPhail Rd
Bel Air, MD 21014
(410) 638-5360
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
610 W MacPhail Rd
Bel Air, MD 21014
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
610 W MacPhail Rd
Bel Air, MD 21014
William Yeager


1942 - 2019
William Yeager Notice
On August 23, 2019, William J. Yeager, Jr. (age 77); beloved husband of the late Carole M. Yeager; devoted father of Anne Maddux (Steven), Jean Smink, Patricia Chmielewski and Teresa Casey; dear brother of the late Patricia Hodges. Also survived by 10 grandchildren.

Relatives and friends will gather at Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air, Inc., 610 W. MacPhail Rd., Bel Air MD 21014, on Tuesday from 10 a.m.-12 Noon, with a funeral service at 12 Noon. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Kaufman Cancer Center at Upper Chesapeake Hospital, 500 Upper Chesapeake Dr., Bel Air MD 21014 or Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Rd., Suite 350, Hunt Valley MD 21031. On-line condolences may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2019
